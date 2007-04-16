|
The
International Hoplology Society (IHS) is dedicated to the study
of the evolution and development of human combative behavior.
Three
Axioms of Hoplology
Evolution, predatory and affective behavior and the use of weapons are the basis
Spartan
Training Center.
Located in Sedona, AZ is open. Courses in Combat
Conditioning are
being offered.
ICS
Classes at
the Spartan Training Center, Sedona, Arizona.
The
Combat Mindset Course (CTAP) is being offered.
August
1-5, 2007 and in December
2007 (exact dates to be determined).
Contact Hunter B Armstrong at hoplos@esedona.net for
more information.
|
Australian
Army Military Defense instructors train in the
ICS Combative Mindset Program. Read
VIDEO
ARCHIVES - Patrick Lineberger has created a library
of video images of Classical Japanese martial traditions. For
more information on the library, contact Patrick directly at PL1942@msn.com
|
The Silambam art
is said to have its origins in India 5000 years ago. The
art traces its history back to the Krunji Mountains located
IHS Field trips to Northern Ethiopia and Rajasthan
Field trips to Northern Ethiopia and Rajasthan are currently in the planning
stages for 2008. The objective in Ethiopia would be to do an initial
field survey of weapons and systems of the area. The objective in Rajasthan
is to follow-up on work initially begun in 2003. Contact Hunter
B Armstrong at hoplos@esedona.net if you
have information or would like to comment.
PBS
Documentary The Marines
This documentary examines the rich history and unique Warrior Culture
of the United States Marine Corps. The Marine Corps "Warrior Ethos" is
engrained into Marines from their earliest training. The program
focuses on the training of Marines and considers what it takes
to become a Marine and what it means to be a Marine. It also examines
the nature of the strong bond that Marines have to one another
and to the Corps.
Marine Corps
Times Article, April 16, 2007
Interesting
Reading: "A History of Violence" by
Steven Pinker.
Two
additions to the IHS monograph library, one by Donn Draeger on “Belief
Systems in Japanese Martial Culture pt. 1,” and the other
on Sir Richard Francis Burton, the 19th century pioneer in hoplology,
|
|
TWO FACES
OF COMBATIVES
The semininal article on Combative Behavior.
by Hunter B Armstrong.
BOOK REVIEW
Combat
Training
Colonel
George Bristol, USMC, took time to reflect on the preparation of
Marines for combat in Iraq. “Simple is what killing is, whether
with a spear or a JDAM.”